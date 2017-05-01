Madhuri Dixit remembers Dayavan co-star Vinod Khanna: Our generation has learnt a lot from him

Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna starrer Dayavan was one of the first films ever made which showed a path-breaking kissing and love-making scene Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna starrer Dayavan was one of the first films ever made which showed a path-breaking kissing and love-making scene

Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna have worked together in films like Maha Sangram, Dayavan and Zameen. Dayavan was one of the first films ever made which showed a path-breaking kissing and love-making scene and was picturised on Madhuri and Vinod.

On Sunday, the evergreen actress attended a dance festival organised by Terrence Lewis in Mumbai. She was spotted with her doctor husband, Sriram Nene. At a media interaction, Dixit spoke about Vinod Khanna’s death and the memories she has of the veteran actor. “Well, Vinodji was one of the finest actors I knew. He was one of the best actors we had. When I had worked with him I was very new and young, and I used to observe him on sets. He had worked in one film, it wasn’t a commercial film, named Achanak, and I think he acted very well in that film. Our generation has learnt a lot from him, his passing away like this was very sad,” said Madhuri here at the event.

Out of the films they did together, Madhuri and Khanna’s Dayavan was a topic of discussion and debate when it was released, and reportedly Madhuri had also once said that she regretted doing the kiss scene. But the Hum Aapke Hai Kaun actor only had great memories of Vinod Khanna, the actor whose last film, Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi, released on April 21, 2017, and is still running in a few cinemas.

Vinod Khanna was 70 when he passed away in the morning of April 27, 2017. He was fighting cancer in his last days.

