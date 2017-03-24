Madhuri Dixit-Nene: For star kids things are much tougher than an outsider

Madhuri Dixit-Nene said that star kids are scrutinised in a much tougher way than what an outsider may come and do. Madhuri Dixit-Nene said that star kids are scrutinised in a much tougher way than what an outsider may come and do.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene carries a contrary perception about how easy or difficult it is for star kids. Madhuri, who herself doesn’t belong to a filmy background, feels that star kids are always under scrutiny and this makes things difficult for them.

The 49-year-old actor believes people tend to get more harsh on the industry kids. “For the star kids it is hard as they are under scrutiny all the time and they are scrutinised in a much tougher way than an outsider. You might be little kind to an outsider but for a star kid you will be a little harsh,” Madhuri said in an interview with NDTV.

The actress, however, says it also difficult for an outsider to make a mark in Bollywood as they do not know how things function in the film industry. “I don’t know if its tougher or easier. If you are from the industry you know how it works as you have seen your parents go through things and know how the industry works. For an outsider you don’t know how the industry works so you have to discover that first and then make your contacts,” she says.

Coming from a non-filmy background, Madhuri feels that it is difficult for an outsider to understand the industry logistics.

“When you’re from outside, you don’t know how it works. First, you have to discover how the industry works, then you have to make your contacts and even after doing a film, you have to keep doing films after films, just to show that you have it in you and you can do it,” said the “Dil” star.

