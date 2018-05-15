Madhuri Dixit birthday LIVE UPDATES: Celebs wish the Bucket List actor

The ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit turns a year older today. The diva has managed to rule hearts with her impeccable acting and dancing skills. Over the years, Madhuri has carved a niche in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut with Abodh in 1984 but only gained prominence after the release of Tezaab also starring Anil Kapoor in 1988. In 2008, Madhuri was awarded Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cinema. Now after three decades of her acting career, the star is making a debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List.
Today, as Madhuri turns 51, her fans, friends and colleagues are showering her with love and blessings.
Kiara Advani wrote on Twitter: "Happy Happy Birthday to the loveliest @MadhuriDixit ma’am! Hope you have an amazing year ahead! So excited to be sharing screen space with you soon."
"Happy birthday to one of my favorites. Have grown up idolizing you. You have such a special place in everyone’s heart! We all love you so much @MadhuriDixit," Shraddha Kapoor posted on Twitter.
Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to wish her Kalank co-star Madhur Dixit. She tweeted, "Happy happy birthday to the one and only @MadhuriDixit.. thank you for being such an inspiration so blessed to be working with you #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit."
Anil Kapoor, who will share screen space with Madhuri Dixit in Total Dhamaal, wrote on Twitter: "Happy birthday @MadhuriDixit!! May you have a #TotalDhamaal filled day & year ahead & all your #BucketList wishes come true! Wishing you love and luck always!"