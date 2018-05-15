Madhuri Dixit birthday LIVE UPDATES: Celebs wish the Bucket List actor

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Madhuri Dixit birthday

Madhuri Dixit birthday: Want to know what celebrities and fans have to say to Bollywood's dancing queen on her birthday?

May 15, 2018
madhuri dixit birthday Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: The actor turns 51 today.

The ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit turns a year older today. The diva has managed to rule hearts with her impeccable acting and dancing skills. Over the years, Madhuri has carved a niche in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut with Abodh in 1984 but only gained prominence after the release of Tezaab also starring Anil Kapoor in 1988. In 2008, Madhuri was awarded Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cinema. Now after three decades of her acting career, the star is making a debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List.

Also Read | The oomph, the beauty and the craft, Madhuri Dixit is how they spelled perfection in the 90s

Today, as Madhuri turns 51, her fans, friends and colleagues are showering her with love and blessings.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit: The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl who danced her way into our hearts

Madhuri Dixit's birthday.

    15:23 (IST) 15 May 2018
    You are one of the most beautiful actress I know, says Shriya Saran
    15:10 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Kiara Advani wishes Madhuri Dixit

    Kiara Advani wrote on Twitter: "Happy Happy Birthday to the loveliest @MadhuriDixit ma’am! Hope you have an amazing year ahead! So excited to be sharing screen space with you soon."

    15:00 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Rituparna Sengupta on Madhuri Dixit
    14:58 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Babita Phogat wishes Madhuri Dixit
    14:52 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Ashvini Bhave on Madhuri Dixit
    14:50 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Shraddha Kapoor on Madhuri Dixit

    "Happy birthday to one of my favorites. Have grown up idolizing you. You have such a special place in everyone’s heart! We all love you so much @MadhuriDixit," Shraddha Kapoor posted on Twitter.

    14:48 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Alia Bhatt thanks Madhuri Dixit for being an inspiration

    Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to wish her Kalank co-star Madhur Dixit. She tweeted, "Happy happy birthday to the one and only @MadhuriDixit.. thank you for being such an inspiration so blessed to be working with you #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit."

    14:44 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Anil Kapoor wishes Madhur Dixit

    Anil Kapoor, who will share screen space with Madhuri Dixit in Total Dhamaal, wrote on Twitter: "Happy birthday @MadhuriDixit!! May you have a #TotalDhamaal filled day & year ahead & all your #BucketList wishes come true! Wishing you love and luck always!"

    On the work front, Madhuri Dixit has her hands full. She is reuniting with her co-actors of the 90s, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She will share screen with Anil in Total Dhamaal and Karan Johar's next Kalank will witness the coming together of the hit jodi of the 90s, Sanjay and Madhuri. Also, she will be seen judging a dance reality show Dance Deewane on Colors soon.

