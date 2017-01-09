Madhur Bhandarkar to join society of Satyajit Ray’s institute

Madhu Bhandarkar, who is currently shooting his next film “Indu Sarkar”, has received the official letter in this regard from SRFTI, Kolkata. Madhu Bhandarkar, who is currently shooting his next film “Indu Sarkar”, has received the official letter in this regard from SRFTI, Kolkata.

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has been nominated as society member of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Bhandarkar, who is currently shooting his next film “Indu Sarkar”, has received the official letter in this regard from SRFTI, Kolkata. The institute was named after the legendary filmmaker, who gave hits like “Apur Sansar”, “Pather Panchali” and “Charulata”.

The institute offers post-graduate programmes in cinematic studies. “I hope to take forward the legacy of the institute with whatever contribution that I can make as a member,” Bhandarkar said in a statement. The filmmaker is known for making women-centric movies like “Chandni Bar”, “Page 3”, “Corporate” and “Fashion”. He has also been honoured with Padma Shri — the fourth highest civilian award in India — for his contribution to Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, Madhur Bhandarkar on Monday started shooting for his upcoming directorial venture “Indu Sarkar”. He even shared a teaser poster, showcasing a lady’s chained hand with the India Gate and Parliament House in the backdrop. Bhandarkar, who has helmed films like “Fashion”, “Page 3” and “Heroine”, took to Twitter to share the first teaser poster.

“Here is the one teaser poster of ‘Indu Sarkar’. Shooting begins today. Always need your support and blessings,” Bhandarkar tweeted. The movie is reportedly based on the Emergency era, a 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally declared a state of Emergency across the country.