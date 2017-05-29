Madhur Bhandarkar shoots reloaded version of ‘Chadhta sooraj dheere dheere’

Madhur Bhandarkar’s next film Indu Sarkar is a 1970 thriller. Madhur Bhandarkar’s next film Indu Sarkar is a 1970 thriller.

Madhur Bhandarkar has decided to shoot a “reloaded version” of Chadhta sooraj dheere dheere, a famous qawwali song by Aziz Naza. The song will feature in his movie Indu Sarkar.

He shared a photo of the set up of the song on Twitter, on Monday. Around 10 qawwals could be seen sitting in the picture in a grand set up.

Bhandarkar captioned it: “Shooting a reloaded version of the famous qawwali ‘Chadta sooraj dheere dheere’ for the film ‘Indu Sarkar’. Nostalgia.”

Shooting a reloaded version of the famous qawwali “Chadta Sooraj dheere dheere” for film #InduSarkar #Nostalgia pic.twitter.com/Frl1cdDXo9 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 29, 2017

Indu Sarkar is set to release on 28th of July. It features Kriti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Tthe film is set in the 1970s when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had announced an Emergency in India. Some initial sneak peeks into the movie showcased how Neil and Kirti’s looks resemble that to the late Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi.

There were also rumours that Madhur that Lata Mangeshkar might sing for his movie. The speculations arose when he had gone to see her. He says, “I have been a great fan of Latai since I was a child and it was my dream to get her to sing for my films. My dream came true when she sang for Page 3 and Jail. She is like a goddess to me. Whenever I am low, I call her. I must talk to her every 15 days. This time we talked about old songs. Her sisters Usha and Meenatai joined us. I will show her my film when it’s ready. While she has not sung in the film, a collection of Latadidi’s songs will be played in the background as the film is set in the 70s era.”

