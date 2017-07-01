Madhur Bhandarkar on Indu Sarkar: Only when a film is made, one is threatened with legal consequences

Madhur Bhandarkar is wondering why legal consequences arise only when somebody makes a film. Madhur Bhandarkar is wondering why legal consequences arise only when somebody makes a film.

National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar says over the years a lot has been said and written about the Emergency period, but he wonders why legal consequences arise only when somebody makes a film on the same subject. “Since 42 years, a lot has been stated and published about 1975 Emergency. But only when a film is made, one is threatened with legal consequences,” Bhandarkar tweeted on Friday.

He commented with reference to his upcoming film Indu Sarkar, the premise of which is the Emergency period. According to a news report, a woman who claims to be the daughter of Congress politician and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s late son Sanjay Gandhi, has sent a legal notice to Bhandarkar, producer Bharat Shah, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu and Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani, asking them to stop the movie from releasing. She is reportedly worried that in the film her ‘relatives’ may be shown in “poor light” and “without accurate or with sufficient historical data”. The film features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari among others.

Time to unveil the story of a woman who stands against the system for justice, here is #InduSarkarTrailer http://t.co/tcoq3zlRlD — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 16, 2017

Since 42 yrs lot has been stated & published about 1975 #Emergency.But only when a film is made,one is threatened with legal consequences. — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 30, 2017

In an earlier interview when Madhur Bhandarkar was asked if the film is actually based on any real life characters of Sanjay Gandhi and Indira Gandhi considering the physical similarity, he said, “If you want to know about the story, it is 70 percent fiction and 30 percent of realism. The backdrop of the film is an emergency … that has happened … that we all know. The audience should watch the film in totality to understand the story. I did not put my own political views in the film … it is based on media reports during the time of the Emergency.” The film is releasing on July 28 starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kriti Kulhari in the lead roles.

