Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama, Indu Sarkar is facing trouble from Indore City Congress Committee, and might not get a smooth release there. Senior ministers, Vivek Khandelwal and Girish Joshi, from the committee have written a letter to Cine Circuit Association and Cine Gruh Sanchalan, requesting them to not release the film in Indore.

The Indore Congress Committee have submitted a letter for the same. Khandelwal and Joshi have stated in the letter that the film made by Madhur Bhandarkar, starring Anupam Kher, has plots and characters inspired by Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. They have also said that the film is an attempt to dilute the national work done by Congress in the time. Their major worry is that even if the film is a fictional story, the characters are inspired by real people in power and their portrayal might be misleading. The letter also suggests that the government is encouraging political propaganda through this film.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar on the other side calls this political intervention in his film a ‘knee-jerk reaction’. He told indianexpress.com, “I don’t know what to say, really. The members of the Congress have asked Maharashtra Chief Minister to intervene in the matter too. Yesterday in Lucknow a mob burnt my effigy, there were some news from Allahabad too. I think this is a kind of knee-jerk reaction, really. They haven’t even seen the film.”

Bhandarkar has maintained that Indu Sarkar is a human-story film with the backdrkomal rjop of National Emergency in India, and that the film’s plot is fictional, and only a few nuances are non-fiction.

