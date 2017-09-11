Madhur Bhandarkar film Indu Sarkar honoured at Norway’s Bollywood Festival

Madhur Bhandarkar won Best Director award at Norway’s Bollywood Festival. Madhur Bhandarkar won Best Director award at Norway’s Bollywood Festival.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Indu Sarkar received a warm reception apart from actors Kriti Kulhari and Neil Nitin Mukesh winning hearts for portraying their respective characters. And now, the director has added yet another feather to his cap as his film garnered great response abroad too. Madhur Bhandarkar and his film Indu Sarkar was honoured at Bollywood Festival in Norway. The director shared a picture, crediting his actors and rest of the team for getting such a good film together.

The director wrote, “Happy & honored to receive an award for #InduSarkar from Norwegian Culture Minister Linda Catherine at the Bollywood Festival in Norway. I humbly accept this award on behalf of all my technicians & cast #KirtiKulhari #AnupamKher #NeilNitinMukesh #TotaRoyChaudhary”

Indu Sarkar was set in India’s Emergency era. The topic stirred a lot of controversy and even saw violence in many parts of the country.

During an interview with indianexpress.com, Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the kind of violent interruptions he faced while promoting his film. “After what happened during our promotions in Pune and Nagpur, it was very scary. They barged into a five-star hotel and started such protest. I think especially political parties should reduce their agitation. This kind of protest and agitation will lead nowhere. At the end of the day, it is a film. It is a work of fiction. It is set in the backdrop of the Emergency period. People should look at the larger perspective before starting this kind of agitation,” said Madhur Bhandarkar.

The director has not announced his next project yet.

