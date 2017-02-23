Machine trailer: 5 reasons why we did not like Kiara Advani-Mustafa promo. Watch video

Machine stars Kiara Advani and Mustafa. Machine stars Kiara Advani and Mustafa.

The film Machine stars Kiara Advani and debutant Mustafa, son of Abbas Burmawala of Abbas-Mustan duo. It is about two racing enthusiasts, played by M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame Kiara and Mustafa, and how they fall in love. However, we have some issues with the trailer. And you might agree with us. Read on:

Cheesy dialogue: The trailer starts with a cheesy, extremely unromantic dialogue thrown by Mustafa, who says, “Main break par paun nahi rakhta, kyunki mujhe marne se darr nahi lagta.” Who talks like that anymore?

Cliched entry of hero: It has been years since we saw an entry like that and thank God for it. Why such over the top entry? Would we like the guy any less if he walks in normally?

While the hero’s entry is supposed to remind you of John Abraham and his romance with bikes (no, it fails spectacularly), Kiara’s introductry scene reeks of objectification we hoped even Bollywood was done with. We see her ararnging her clothes because just a second ago a speeding car passed by.

Iconic songs turned into blunder: Well, we have heard that this film will recreate ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ song from Akshay Kumar’s Mohra but wait, there is more. remember the iconic Ek Chatur Naar from Sunil Dutt and Mehmood’s film Padosan. So, the iconic song has been turned into a Saturday night number. Trust us, we are crying our souls out. Why god why?

But there is a silver lining. This chap can dance. But God has to answer for his acting skills.

Similar to Race and Baazigar: The car sequences are similar to Saif Ali Khan-starrer Race and the fact that the protagonists play car racers and by the end of the trailer, it is a revenge drama, gives a Baazigar throwback. But why would we want to watch Machine if we have watched Race and Baazigar. Wouldn’t we watch both the films back to back?

Why the film called Machine: Basically, the film has nothing to do with the title. Machine is just an amalgamation of Abbas- Mustan’s best films so far.

The film was initially expected to hit the screens on March 24, 2017, however, the director duo Abbas-Mustan have preponed the release of the film by a week. The reason, according to reports, is that the week is comparatively easier, with not many releases.

