Machine song Cheez Badi: Ditch Kiara Advani, Mustafa song. Watch Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon’s Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast again

Machine Cheez Badi: This pale version of 90s hit Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast has neither Akshay Kumar's swag nor Raveena Tandon's sensuality, but thanks for taking us back to the old is gold number.

Written by Dipti Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: March 6, 2017 4:50 pm
Akshay Kumar has launched Machine’s new song ‘Cheez Badi’ featuring Kiara Advani and Mustafa Burmawala. Watching it is a pure nostalgia trip and shockingly reminds you of how much we have missed this gem from the ’90s, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. Thank you, Kiara Advani, Mustafa Burmawala for taking us back to this ’90s hit song featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. And thank you for reminding us again that songs today don’t have the charisma and zing that only a few ’90s songs had. Mediocrity touches a new low in Bollywood as this Kiara Advani, Mustafa Burmawala song brings you a pale, insipid version, ostensibly calling it a tribute to the chartbuster.

Watch Machine Cheez Badi song here:

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi who is not new to retreading old hit songs. After Tamma Tamma Again and Humma Humma, it seems like Tanishk Bagchi has prepared the ground for open criticism. While Remo Fernandes criticised Tanishk’s Humma Humma song, choreographer Saroj Khan was not too happy with Tamma Tamma Again. Let’s see how Cheez Badi fares in different departments:

Music: Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast grows on you. Unlike old number, Cheez Badi’s music is familiar and makes you feel as if you have heard it thousands of times before. Makers have kept the music intact, but there is none of that zing, rhythm and feel of that old song. Sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the song keeps ringing in your ears. The problem with Cheez Badi is that you can probably dance on it in a disco, but as soon as you will get out, you will forget the song.

Akshay Kumar also performed at the event:

Choreography: Cheez Badi’s choreography hits a new low and it’s not an exaggeration (watch it for yourself). What Chinni Prakash did with Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon was a pure delight. The new song is an only a halfhearted effort. Cheez Badi is so average that you would ask if makers thought even once before recreating Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

Watch Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast here

Star Power: One simply will miss Akshay Kumar’s smile and swag. Raveena was sensuous and stunning. As actors, Akshay and Raveena complemented each other in Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. Their on-screen chemistry worked wonders for the song. Compared to Akshay-Raveena’s gold number, Kiara-Mustafa fails miserably to keep up the tempo. Kiara and Mustafa might look good on-screen, but their chemistry doesn’t lend any intensity to an average song.

 

