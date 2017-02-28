Machine actor Kiara Advani says initially it’s difficult to get a foothold in anything

Kiara Advani is the niece of actor Juhi Chawla. Kiara Advani is the niece of actor Juhi Chawla.

Actor Kiara Advani, who made her debut in 2014 with the film Fugly and was last seen in M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, says people will find difficulty in any field in the initial years.

“I think no matter what field you choose there will be challenges and it will always be difficult initially to get your foothold into it, but personally I have enjoyed my journey (in Bollywood),” Kiara told IANS.

The 24-year-old says every single experience and opportunity has made her what she is today.

“I have learnt a lot from it. So, I don’t see it as a struggle personally…It’s something you have to be patient about…If anyone wants to get into this industry, I think patience is something you really need to learn to have…If you enjoy what you do, then that patience is totally worth it,” she said.

Kiara will next be seen in Machine, a romantic thriller, which marks the debut of Mustafa, son of Abbas Burmawala from the popular director duo Abbas-Mustan. The film’s trailer was released recently. It was initially expected to hit the screens on March 24, 2017, however, the director duo Abbas-Mustan have preponed the release of the film by a week. The reason, according to reports, is that the week is comparatively easier, with not many releases.

Watch the trailer of Machine:

The film features a revamped version of popular song “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast” that starred Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. While it was originally sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the new version has Neha Kakkar crooning the duet with Udit Narayan.

Speaking about singing the hit number, Neha had tweeted, “You heard it right! ‘Tu cheez badi hai mast’ is being recreated and I’ve sung it with my favourite Udit Ji. I hope you guys like it… Nervous. Out soon.”

