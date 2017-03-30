Maatr trailer: How many times will I make a comeback, asks Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon feels proud that the industry has made more women-centric films recently. Raveena Tandon feels proud that the industry has made more women-centric films recently.

Maatr, Raveena Tandon ‘s upcoming film’s trailer, sends a powerful message at an important time. There are many cases of violence against women. It is impactful and Raveena steals the show with her intense and strong performance. When the actor was asked about how she feels about making a comeback with Maatr, she said, “It’s weird, I don’t understand the term ‘comeback’, how many times will I make a comeback? I have worked in the 90s where we used to work on 30 films at a time. With time I think we get selective with the kind of films we take up, and I also wanted to balance my work life and personal life. Now I choose films that make me believe in the script, and move me as an actor.”

There were also talks about Pakistani music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan making an appearance in the film. With the current scenario where Pakistani artistes are banned from performing in India, we asked the actor for her reaction, and she said, “The producers of the film will be able to answer this better, but personally I think art, culture, and music have no boundaries. There shouldn’t be any boundaries.”

Raveena also told us that she feels, with the kind women-centric films being made in the industry today, she feels proud. She added, “It is a very progressive step and I would like to congratulate the industry for making films we watch today. I think there should be more and more women-centric films releasing every weekend.”

Also read | Maatr trailer: Raveena Tandon comeback film is a tale of revenge vs justice. Watch video

Maatr has been compared to Sridevi’s upcoming film Mom, so how does Raveena feel about it since both Raveena and Sridevi have ruled the film industry in the 90s? To this, Raveena said, “I am proud that my film is being compared to Sriji’s (Sridevi) film. I am her biggest fan, and both these films are women-centric films, so there should be more such films made to wake people up and change their mindset and attitude towards women.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd