Maatr teaser: Raveena Tandon-starrer hits you like a hurricane, watch video

“Boys are boys, they make mistakes. We should stop our women from wearing jeans.” Neither it is Women’s Day today nor are we initiating a debate on how women should carry themselves to avoid being harassed or molested, this is what the opening lines of Raveena Tandon’s film Maatr’s teaser say. After releasing its poster on Thursday evening, the makers of Maatr released a 46-second teaser of the film and from the very first second, the teaser compels you to watch till the end.

The teaser begins with the question “Justice or Justify?” and is followed by a series of words like power, money, control, politics, discrimination, inequality, lawlessness, assault, harassment with ‘Injustice’ written in bold being the last one. The words appear with a such an intense background score that you will be left with a chill down your spine.

In the end, Raveena Tandon comes with a strong message which says, “When justice is denied, it’s time to rise.” In a recent statement, Raveena did confirm that her film deals with a strong message about zero tolerance towards any form of violence against women and is not necessarily about the struggle of a mother.

Actor Dia Mirza, who will be seen next in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, also shared the teaser of the film and captioned it, “This is looking fierce!”

The poster of the movie which was released a few days back had Raveena Tandon’s face with the word ‘mother’ written in different languages. Maatr is directed by Ashtar Sayyed and is slated to release on April 21. The movie also features Madhur Mittal and Divya Jagdale in pivotal roles.

Talking about the movie, Maatr co-producer Anjum Rizvi said,”Raveena’s character is a working woman. Our film has been inspired by incidents which are happening in India today.” Adding to it, Rizvi said, “Raveena is involved in every aspect of the film as the subject is very close to her heart. As filmmakers, we can raise issues, though we can’t come up with solutions. We are just highlighting the issue, but talks about whether women should or should not take law into their hands and how long they should wait for justice to be meted out.”

