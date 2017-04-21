Maatr audience reaction: Raveena Tandon can’t rescue this weak film

Raveena Tandon alone could not save Maatr, the story is quite weak says a viewer. Raveena Tandon alone could not save Maatr, the story is quite weak says a viewer.

Many people feel Raveena Tandon has made a comeback with her latest film, Maatr’s release. We caught up with a few viewers who came out in the scorching heat to watch Maatr in Mumbai, and here’s what they have to say. “Raveena has acted very well. The film shows a reality-based story, so it was an impactful movie. It is definitely a must watch!” said one viewer who watched the film.

A woman who watched the film said, “it is heartening how a mother does everything to get justice. Raveena Tandon is back with a bang, she is a great actor.” However, many found the story weak. One viewer said, “Raveena alone could not save the film, the story is quite weak. However, it was a great effort on the part of all the actors. Raveena looks very real on screen, but I didn’t enjoy the film too much, I would give it 2 stars.”

A group of men who came to watch the film after their Friday prayers said, “it is definitely worth watching. We would give it four stars!”

Another person shared, “I was looking forward to the film since I saw the film’s trailer. Raveena Tandon was my favourite actress in the 90s. I am glad she is back, she did great in this film. It shows a great deal of ordeal women have to face to get their basic rights and their struggle for the Indian judiciary and society.” Maatr is expected to bounce up during the weekend.

