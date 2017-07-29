Maanayata Dutt’s wishes to husband Sanjay Dutt is the best birthday gift, see photo

Maanayata Dutt wishes Sanajy Dutt on his 58th birthday. Maanayata Dutt wishes Sanajy Dutt on his 58th birthday.

As the ‘khalnayak’ of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 58th birthday today, his wife Maanayata Dutt has a lovely message for her star husband. The doting wife has posted a photo with the Munnabhai MBBS actor and after reading the caption, we are all hearts for this B-town couple who might not invite the frenzy of paparazzi but definitely are a perfect example of ‘happily ever after’.

Using many hashtags, Maanayata professed her love as she wrote, “Being with you makes all the knots of life undone… happy birthday my love❤️❤️#birthday #loveofmylife #besthalf #unconditionallove #unbreakablebond #huuby #love #grace #positivity #instafam #dutts #celebrations #enroutetowork #dubai #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏.” From the caption of the photo, it is also known that the couple will be ringing in the Bhoomi actor’s birthday in Dubai. Maanayata has stood by the actor always and hasn’t let any negativity touch their relationship. Her very active Instagram account has been giving a sneak peek into Dutt family’s candid moments.

See other pictures of Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt.

Maanayata and Sanjay tied the knot in 2008 after two years of dating. The couple is blessed with twins Shahraan and Iqra. Soon, Sanjay Dutt’s life story – his success, his failure, the ups and downs and how he came out of it all – will soon be unveiled on the silver screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on the actor. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Sanju baba and Dia Mirza will essay the role of Maanayata

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd