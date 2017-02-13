Maanayata Dutt, stepdaughter Trishala’s selfie confirms all’s well in Sanjay Dutt’s home. See pics

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt bond in New York. Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt bond in New York.

Ever since Sanjay Dutt got married to Maanayata Dutt, there have been rumours that the actor’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt doesn’t really see eye-to-eye with her stepmother. However, Maanayata finally zipped the lips of people who have been talking about their so-called sour relationship by putting up a picture on her Instagram account with Trishala. Maanayata, who is a mother to two kids, posted the picture with a caption that read, “The lionesses Dutt ladies in the house……..New York times at its best.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Even Trishala welcomed her mother with much love. She shared a video on Instagram with a caption, “looks who’s in NY!!!” tagging Maanayata. And going by the video, we can say the two were having quite a good time together. Trishala seemed to have taught Maanayata some Snapchatting skills as the two in another picture posed with a bunny filter on. Trishala captioned this very cute picture as, “bunnying around @maanayata missing papa dukes… but seeing you soon! @dutt1”

Check out Maanyata and Trishala’s Instagram post:

On February 11, Sanjay and Maanayata completed nine years of togetherness. Maanayata shared a picture perfect moment on Instagram in which we can see the house being decked up in romantic setting and Maanayata posing with Sanjay. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Marriage is a thousand little things….that sum up two lives….celebrating 9 years of togetherness.”

Check Maanayata’s post with Sanjay Dutt:

On the work front, Sanjay will soon start his comeback film, Bhoomi. The film is about father-daughter relationship, directed by Mary Kom fame director Omung Kumar.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd