Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt’s romantic click is going viral

We know that Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt is super active on her Instagram and her latest post has made her followers very happy. This picture has received double the likes than her other recent posts. And it had to happen as it was a beautiful click of the much-in-love Dutt couple.

In the picture, we see Maanayata Dutt in the arms of Sanjay. The image caption that Maanayata wrote along the image is giving us some major relationship goals. “Home is where you put your arms around me❤️❤️ #love #grace #positivity #instafam #dutts #holidayhome #4amshot #weekendthrowback #forever #loveofmylife #besthalf #lovelyweather #beautifulife #thankyougod🙏,” wrote Mrs Dutt.

The picture also got a comment from Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt. She said, “awwweee I lovee!!!.” Close friend Sophie Choudry too wrote, “I love u guys so much.”

See the latest photo of Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt here:

Sanjay and Maanayata have been happily married since 2008. They are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra born on October 21, 2010. Be it the Dutt’s vacation or any event or festival, Maanayata makes sure to keep fans up-to-date through her Instagram account.

On the other hand, we do not see Sanjay that active on social media. But all thanks to his loving wife that we get to see Sanjay and kids in Maanayata’s posts.

Also see a few more posts shared by Maanayata Dutt:

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be soon be seen in Bhoomi, and the film is a special one as it marks his comeback on the silver screen. Bhoomi is set to release on September 22.

