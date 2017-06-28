Maanayata Dutt poses in bikini and this mother of two is looking red-hot. See her vacation photos

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt is also a mother of two, Iqra and Shahraan, but these photos make it hard to believe. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt is also a mother of two, Iqra and Shahraan, but these photos make it hard to believe.

It is a vacation time for all. And it seems Sanjay Dutt and his family are having a great time on theirs. Maanayata Dutt is on a family vacation and her frequent Instagram posts are proving how much fun she is having. She has actually raised the hotness quotient with her swimsuit photos, and the recent one shared is just a notch higher. After wowing us in her stunning blue bikini, Maanayata has now shared another one in a hot red swimwear. She is super active on social media, and her Instagram feed has something new every time. Sanjay Dutt’s wife is also a mother of two, Iqra and Shahraan, but these photos make it hard to believe.

Maanayata is sharing all the recent updates from her on-going vacation. She shared the recent ‘oh-so-hot’ picture with the caption, “Simply Red!!! ❤️#monaco #summervacation #familytime #shahraandutt #love #grace #positivity #instafam #mytrip #traveldiaries #shineon #beautifullife #waterbabe #thankyougod🙏.”

We could also see her son Shahraan Dutt in the picture and the mother-son duo make for a lovely photo.

The Dutts are in Europe and the holiday pictures shared by Maanayata are hitting headlines. She also shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of Eid and captioned it as, “Eid dinner with my best half @cipriani Montecarlo❤️ #monaco #dutts #love #grace #positivity #instafam #travelingoneid #eidmubarak #traveldiaries #mytrip #summervacation #familytime #festival #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏.”

See Maanayata Dutt’s recent vacation photos here:

We wish to see more from Maanayata Dutt’s travel diary!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd