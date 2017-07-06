Maanayata Dutt poses in a bikini and step-daughter Trishla finds it ‘beautiful’. See her vacation photos

Maanayata Dutt shared another click from the sea 18 hours back, and the picture has already crossed 14,000 likes. Maanayata Dutt shared another click from the sea 18 hours back, and the picture has already crossed 14,000 likes.

Maanayata Dutt is enjoying her vacation with kids and husband Sanjay Dutt. Well, she is also enjoying the attention she is getting from her social media fans and hence continues to keep them posted with her hot and sizzling pictures. Maanayata shared another click from the sea 18 hours back, and the picture has already crossed 14,000 likes. But not only her fans, Maanayata’s step-daughter Trishla Dutt too found the picture ‘beautiful’.

The recent vacay picture of Maanayata Dutt continues to raise temperatures. She is seen at the French beaches flaunting her sexy beachwear and her twins, Shahran and Iqra are seen playing in the background. She captioned the image as, “Let the sea set us free🌊 #beachsunset #love #grace #positivity #mytrip #traveldiaries #france #shahraandutt #iqradutt #beachshananigans #beachbabe #familyholiday #familytime #dutts #tannedskin #messyhair #saltyair #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏” On this picture a special comment is of Trishla Dutt which reads as, “​Beautiful pic, looks like fun… Love you.”

And it seems Sanjay Dutt and his family are on a long long vacation, and Maanayata Dutt’s frequent Instagram posts are proving how much fun she is having.

She has been raising the hotness quotient with her swimsuit photos. She is super active on social media and her Instagram feed has something new every time. Sanjay Dutt’s wife is also a mother of two, but these photos make it hard to believe.

See Maanayata Dutt’s new bikini picture:

And here is Trishla Dutt’s comment:

Maanayata Dutt is having the perfect family time.

