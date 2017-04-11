Maanayata Dutt is still writing her love story with Sanjay Dutt, see pic

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanyata Dutt got married in 2008 after two years of dating each other. Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanyata Dutt got married in 2008 after two years of dating each other.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt might not create a paparazzi frenzy like other Bollywood couples, but the two mirror a rock-solid relationship. They reflect a warm, friendly relationship, many miles away from the limelight and glamourous world of tinseltown. Manyata Dutt has always stood by her husband in difficult circumstances. The couple is often seen sharing some precious moments together. Maanayata recently shared a lovely picture with Sanjay. Going by the picture, one can see that the two are comfortably seated on a black couch and seem to be having a great time.

Maanayata captioned the picture as, “I am still writing our love story!!! Someone caption this picture for me!!! #loveisintheair❤ #beautifullife #dutts #love #grace #positivity #instafam #mumbai #home🏡 #crazynight #lovelydinner #highheels #thankyougo.”

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanyata Dutt got married in 2008 after two years of dating each other. Sanjay Dutt will soon get his own on-screen biopic. While the audience is eagerly waiting to see the different aspects of his life, fans would also like to know more about Maanyata. While Diya Mirza will play Maanyata in the biopic, actor Manisha Koirala will play Sanjay’s mother Nargis in the film.

Rajkumar Hirani told Mumbai Mirror why he cast Manisha Koirala for playing Nargis, “We were thinking of many actresses. And while Manisha is really pretty and a fantastic actress, my primary reason for taking her is that she’s a cancer survivor and, having been through the journey herself, can identify with Nargisji’s fight with cancer. When we met, she told me a little about that journey.”

