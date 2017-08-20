Photo: Maanayata Dutt says she feels safest in Sanjay Dutt’s arms

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata giving relationship goals yet again. Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata giving relationship goals yet again.

They say you have found your right man if you feel safe in his arms and he can just make your worries go away with one tight embrace. Maanayata Dutt’s new post on Instagram makes you want to believe in the saying. The actor shared an adorable picture with husband Sanjay Dutt and captioned it as, “In my happy and protective space…..@dutt1 your arms❤️” The two are spending some romantic time together in Dubai, and giving some serious relationship goals to their fans. As we already know, Sanjay Dutt feels extremely close to his family and we can see how he is managing his family life and work life with such perfection.

The actor has just wrapped the shoot of Bhoomi and was present at the trailer launch of the film. For the first time in his Bollywood career, Sanjay would be playing a father on screen to the character of Aditi Rao Hydari. Going by the trailer, one can say that nothing else could have made a perfect comeback for Sanju Baba (as he is fondly known in the industry).

Alongside his comeback, Sanjay has been constantly in touch with Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani for his biopic, in which Ranbir plays the lead as Sanjay Dutt. While Ranbir is Sanjay, it is Dia Mirza who would be playing Maanayata.

Talking to indianexpress.com, casting director Mukesh Chabbra said, “Dia is playing Maanayata. I read that story and they even have my name mentioned in it. I don’t know why it is there. There are so many people so they might have confused but for Maanayata it’s Dia.”

In the tentatively titled film, Dutt, one would see an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal who will be seen in the role of Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala is playing Nargis. Actor Sonam Kapoor will be seen as one of Sanjay’s former flames and Vicky Kaushal is portraying one of the actor’s closest friends.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd