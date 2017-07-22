Maanayata Dutt dances to Despacito with her son, and fans go gaga. Watch video

Maanayata Dutt dances with her son, and the video is ‘Aww’dorable! Maanayata Dutt dances with her son, and the video is ‘Aww’dorable!

Maanayata Dutt, who recently made fans happy with her vacation pictures, has now posted a video on Instagram. In it, we can see Maanayata and her son Shahraan dancing to Despacito, and the little boy looks adorable as he swirls and moves with his mother. This was on the occasion of Maanayata’s birthday. She also shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, “Welcoming another blissful and positive year ahead😇 #love #grace #positivity #dutts #bringinginbirthday #tannedskin #mumbai #ayearolder #birthday #surprise #missinglove #beautifullife #blackisbeautiful #shenanigans #thankyougod🙏.”

She also shared the video and wrote, “The most amazing birthday dance with my son❤️#love #grace #positivity #dutts #shahraandutt #birthday #bringinginbirthday #home #missinglove #shenanigans #aboutlastnight #motherandson #ayearolder #motherandson #unbreakablebond #beautifullife #godblessmychildren #thankyougod🙏.”

It does look amazing as we can see the mother-son duo have an enthusiastic audience who cheer them on as the music plays on the TV. As they finish the dance, the mother gives her son a bear hug, and we like it ‘beary’ much.

Sanjay Dutt was, however, not seen in the video. The couple enjoys lunch dates with the family often, and Maanayata posts pictures of their get-togethers on her Instagram page. Currently, Sanjay Dutt is busy with his upcoming film Bhoomi, also starring Aditi Rao Hydari. This will be his comeback film in the movie industry after appearing in a cameo in Aamir Khan’s PK. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what avatar the actor dons in his film.

