Devalued Degree
  • Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor win big. Here’s the complete winners list

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor win big. Here’s the complete winners list

The Lux Golden Rose Awards, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Bhumi Pednekar , was graced by several top B-town celebs. A few divas also performed at the night.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: December 11, 2017 10:06 am
Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 winners Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor khan Here is all that happened and the complete list of winners at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017.
Top News

Sunday was well spent by a lot of Bollywood beauties who attended the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai last night. The awards which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Bhumi Pednekar saw many gorgeous ladies being facilitated. Here is all that happened and the complete list of winners at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone all looked their best at the event. The actors were nominated in various categories. Kareena, Alia, Deepika, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and a few others took home the winning trophy.

The Lux Golden Rose Awards red carpet was graced by several top B-town celebs. A few divas also performed at the night.

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017photos

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017photos

But before we tell you the list of winners from the awards night, watch a video of host SRK having a fun chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Now, see the list of Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 winners:

I Am More Than You Can See Award

kareena kapoor khan Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017
Kareena Kapoor Khan – winner
Deepika Padukone
Priyanka Chopra
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Versatile Beauty of the Year Award

alia bhatt Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017
Dear Zindagi actor Alia Bhatt – winner
Kaabil actor Yami Gautam
Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Bhumi Pednekar

Charismatic Beauty Of The Year Award

katrina kaif Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017
Katrina Kaif – winner
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ileana D‘Cruz
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonam Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra

Unstoppable Beauty Of The Year Award

deepika padukone Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017
Deepika Padukone – winner
Katrina Kaif
Kangana Ranaut
Anushka Sharma
Alia Bhatt

Break Through Performer Of The Year Award

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu – winners
Yami Gautam
Shraddha Kapoor

Emerging Beauty Of The Year Award
Fatima Sana Shaikh And Zaira Wasim – winners
Disha Patani
Sanya Malhotra
Saiyami Kher

Power Packed Beauty Of The Year Award

sridevi Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017
Sridevi – winner
Anushka Sharma
Tapsee Pannu
Sonakshi Sinha

Timeless Beauty Award

Madhuri Dixit Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017
Madhuri Dixit – winner
Sushmita Sen
Juhi Chawla
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Sridevi

The Legendary Beauty Award

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017
Juhi Chawla – winner

Congratulations to all the winners!

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 11: Latest News