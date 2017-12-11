Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor win big. Here’s the complete winners list

Here is all that happened and the complete list of winners at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017. Here is all that happened and the complete list of winners at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017.

Sunday was well spent by a lot of Bollywood beauties who attended the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai last night. The awards which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Bhumi Pednekar saw many gorgeous ladies being facilitated. Here is all that happened and the complete list of winners at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone all looked their best at the event. The actors were nominated in various categories. Kareena, Alia, Deepika, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and a few others took home the winning trophy.

The Lux Golden Rose Awards red carpet was graced by several top B-town celebs. A few divas also performed at the night.

But before we tell you the list of winners from the awards night, watch a video of host SRK having a fun chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan:

King Khan having a fun chat with the diva #KareenaKapoorKhan at#LuxGoldenRoseAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/qoNqm9iL5W — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) December 10, 2017

Now, see the list of Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 winners:

I Am More Than You Can See Award



Kareena Kapoor Khan – winner

Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Versatile Beauty of the Year Award



Dear Zindagi actor Alia Bhatt – winner

Kaabil actor Yami Gautam

Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Bhumi Pednekar

Charismatic Beauty Of The Year Award



Katrina Kaif – winner

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ileana D‘Cruz

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonam Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra

Unstoppable Beauty Of The Year Award



Deepika Padukone – winner

Katrina Kaif

Kangana Ranaut

Anushka Sharma

Alia Bhatt

Break Through Performer Of The Year Award



Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu – winners

Yami Gautam

Shraddha Kapoor

Emerging Beauty Of The Year Award

Fatima Sana Shaikh And Zaira Wasim – winners

Disha Patani

Sanya Malhotra

Saiyami Kher

Power Packed Beauty Of The Year Award



Sridevi – winner

Anushka Sharma

Tapsee Pannu

Sonakshi Sinha

Timeless Beauty Award



Madhuri Dixit – winner

Sushmita Sen

Juhi Chawla

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sridevi

The Legendary Beauty Award



Juhi Chawla – winner

Congratulations to all the winners!

