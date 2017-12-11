Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor win big. Here’s the complete winners list

Sunday was well spent by a lot of Bollywood beauties who attended the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai last night. The awards which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Bhumi Pednekar saw many gorgeous ladies being facilitated. Here is all that happened and the complete list of winners at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017.
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone all looked their best at the event. The actors were nominated in various categories. Kareena, Alia, Deepika, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and a few others took home the winning trophy.
The Lux Golden Rose Awards red carpet was graced by several top B-town celebs. A few divas also performed at the night.
But before we tell you the list of winners from the awards night, watch a video of host SRK having a fun chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan:
Now, see the list of Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 winners:
I Am More Than You Can See Award
Kareena Kapoor Khan – winner
Deepika Padukone
Priyanka Chopra
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Versatile Beauty of the Year Award
Dear Zindagi actor Alia Bhatt – winner
Kaabil actor Yami Gautam
Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Bhumi Pednekar
Charismatic Beauty Of The Year Award
Katrina Kaif – winner
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ileana D‘Cruz
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonam Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra
Unstoppable Beauty Of The Year Award
Deepika Padukone – winner
Katrina Kaif
Kangana Ranaut
Anushka Sharma
Alia Bhatt
Break Through Performer Of The Year Award
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu – winners
Yami Gautam
Shraddha Kapoor
Emerging Beauty Of The Year Award
Fatima Sana Shaikh And Zaira Wasim – winners
Disha Patani
Sanya Malhotra
Saiyami Kher
Power Packed Beauty Of The Year Award
Sridevi – winner
Anushka Sharma
Tapsee Pannu
Sonakshi Sinha
Timeless Beauty Award
Madhuri Dixit – winner
Sushmita Sen
Juhi Chawla
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Sridevi
The Legendary Beauty Award
Juhi Chawla – winner
Congratulations to all the winners!
