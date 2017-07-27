Lucknow Central trailer: Farhan Akhtar dreams of forming a music band but ends up in jail, watch video

Lucknow Central trailer: Farhan Akhtar is an innocent man who is put behind the bars without any fault. Lucknow Central trailer: Farhan Akhtar is an innocent man who is put behind the bars without any fault.

Kishan Mohan Girhotra aka Farhan Akhtar has to choose between his dreams and freedom in his upcoming movie Lucknow Central, and what he prefers will only be unveiled on September 15 when the film will hit the theaters. Meanwhile, we are introduced to the story of this Ranjit Tiwari directorial in the recently released trailer. Lucknow Central, set against the backdrop of a jail, is the story of an inmate who is wrongfully put behind bars and is forced to opt for the unlawful path to get his much-deserved freedom.

When Farhan shared his first look from the film, we were left wondering what is that which has put this innocent man behind bars. Now with the trailer out, we know that this small-town man with big dreams is framed in a murder case and all his aspirations of forming a music band are crushed by the malice of some. But with the entry of Diana Penty in the film, this prisoner No.1821 gets a hope of fulfilling his wish of becoming a singer. Not only this, now he is no longer an innocent man. With Tanu Weds Manu fame Deepak Dobriyal and Diana, he makes a plan of escaping from the jail. Ronit Roy has once again stepped into a villainous role and like always he is nailing it. Apart from Farhan, Diana, Deepak and Ronit, the film also stars Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal.

Watch: Lucknow Central trailer

After watching the trailer, we are reminded of YRF’s upcoming offering Qaidi Band which also sees the inmates of jail forming a music band. It seems like the stories of those behind bars, the Emergency period and women empowerment are the favourites of Bollywood filmmakers these days.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Farhan wrote, “क़ैदी क्र. 1821 आपके मनोरंजन के लिए लाया है #LucknowCentralTrailer ..” Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, Lucknow Central sees Farhan in a never seen before avatar.

