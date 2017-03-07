Lucknow Central to release on September 15

Lucknow Central marks the directorial debut of Ranjit Tiwari. Lucknow Central marks the directorial debut of Ranjit Tiwari.

Lucknow Central, set against the backdrop of a jail and its inmates, will release on September 15. Bringing alive the vibe of the heartland, the Farhan Akhtar starrer narrates the quirky and humorous journey of a small town man, whose circumstances lead to him landing up in jail, a statement said.

“We are extremely excited about this project as it’s a very unique concept set against the backdrop of a jail and its inmates. The stellar ensemble cast adds further charm and intrigue to the film and we can’t wait to bring this captivating drama to the viewers,” said Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, which is backing the movie with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Lucknow Central is currently under production.

Farhan brings to life the simplicity, wit, ambition and resolve of the common man in the movie, which marks the directorial debut of Ranjit Tiwari and also features Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

Actress Diana Penty says the film is special as it has a strong story and features some of the finest actors. “I have always wanted to be a part of stories that I feel strongly about and ‘Lucknow Central’ is one such story. I instantly said yes to it when Nikhil Advani (producer) told me about it,” Diana said in a statement.

“Playing a character that holds her own in a film that has some of the finest actors from our industry, makes it even more special for me,” she added.