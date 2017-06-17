Lucknow Central shoot is complete: Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal: Film’s shoot has been completed and we shot the film in Mumbai and Lucknow. Gippy Grewal: Film’s shoot has been completed and we shot the film in Mumbai and Lucknow.

Punjabi actor, singer Gippy Grewal, who is busy promoting his single “Car Nach Di”, is also playing an important role in Farhan Akhtar starrer Lucknow Central and says that the shoot of the film is complete. “Films shoot has been completed and we shot film in Mumbai and Lucknow. The final release date of the film is September 15, ” said Gippy Grewal in an interview on Friday.

When asked about his character in the film, Gippy said: “It’s a very different film. The film is about prisoners and I am playing Punjabi prisoner Parminder Singhal, aka Pali in the film and he is bit of dangerous personality.” “My character also has to look a bit aged so we took lot of effort to get my look for the film. Also, it was good experience working with Farhan”

Gippy’s first Bollywood venture “Second Hand Husband” did not do well at the box office. “Lucknow Central”, produced by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Ranjit Tiwari, is set in the backdrop of Jail. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 15.

He earlier spoke about portrayl of Sikh community in Bollywood film. “I think ‘sardarji’ characters are misrepresented in Bollywood films many times. People make fun of sardar characters… There are so many jokes on them. I think that is happening because of lack of insight and knowledge about our community, our culture and contribution to our country,” actor said.

“For instance, in ‘Lucknow Central’, there are sequences where I suggested to do a scene in a certain way to build an emotional connection with Punjabi audience. We did that. I think just putting a turban on head and changing the language from Hindi to Punjabi does not make a one a Punjabi. Punjabi da dil hona chaida (you need the heart of a Punjabi),” Gippy said.

