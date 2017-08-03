Lucknow Central Kaavaan Kaavaan song: Farhan Akhtar brings back iconic wedding song but with a twist

Lucknow Central song Kaavaan Kaavaan: Farhan Akhtar brings back early 2000 song. Lucknow Central song Kaavaan Kaavaan: Farhan Akhtar brings back early 2000 song.

Adding to the rehash versions of many yesteryear songs, Lucknow Central brings back the iconic track Kaavaan Kaavaan with a whole new twist to it. Kaavaan Kaavaan, which used to be a wedding song, has now become a song for people aspiring freedom and wanting to break through boundaries. While Farhan leads the band, it is Gippy Grewal who impresses us the most.

The singer-turned-actor is making his acting debut with the film, and his Punjabi swag adds the much needed flavour to the song. However, just to make it clear, the song has been sung by Divya Kumar while the earlier version was sung by Sukhwinder Singh. And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Divya brings to the song the same kind of energy that Sukhwinder had put into this number.

Lucknow Central is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Monisha Advani, Madhu G Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and written by Aseem Arora. It features Farhan Akhtar as a jail inmate, who is forming a band to escape from jail.

The film’s concept looks similar to YRF’s upcoming offering Qaidi Band which also sees the inmates of jail forming a music band.

Apart from the leading stars, the film stars Ronit Roy, who plays an inspector.

Diana Penty is the leading female actor in the film but not much has been revealed about her character. The film will release on September 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd