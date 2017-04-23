Lucknow Central: Farhan Akhtar sheds his uber cool avatar, plays a small town man. See viral pic

Lucknow Central: Some media reports suggest that Farhan Akhtar plays a small town man who ends up in a jail and eventually becomes a singer. Lucknow Central: Some media reports suggest that Farhan Akhtar plays a small town man who ends up in a jail and eventually becomes a singer.

How would you picture Farhan Akhtar on the laziest, boring day? Let us help you out. You would certainly picture the actor as this suave, very urbane guy who wears luxury clothes and can regale you with a couplet. So when you come across Farhan in a rather rugged look from the sets of his upcoming film Lucknow Central, it takes a while to accept his transformation from this dashing, debonair man to new earthy, edgy small town guy.

This new still has apparently been leaked from the sets of the film and is going viral on social media. The picture shows Farhan alongside Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal. The two are seen having some serious conversation. Just going by Farhan’s vibe in the still, we can see Gippy staring hard at Farhan’s character. On the other hand, Farhan is seen having a simple meal at what seems like a jail.

Farhan Akhtar’s new look from Lucknow Central

Some media reports suggest that Farhan plays a small town man who ends up in a jail and eventually becomes a singer. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film also stars Diana Penty.

Farhan’s charming looks with large dollops of intelligence makes him one of the most popular actors to play a modern artist on-screen. His characters in films like Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck By Chance and Dil Dhadakne Do reflect a mix of ingenuity and modernity. He is perhaps one of the few actors who can play modern, sophisticated characters with a certain depth and gravity. However, his new look from Lucknow Central certainly seems like a departure from his previous roles.

First Published on: April 23, 2017

