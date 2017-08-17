Lucknow Central: Farhan Akhtar learns about his family roots in Uttar Pradesh, see photos

Lucknow Central actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to learn more about his lineage. Lucknow Central actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to learn more about his lineage.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who will soon be seen in his upcoming film Lucknow Central, earlier in the morning had announced that he would visit Lucknow and then Khairabad in Uttar Pradesh. “Morning.. off to Lucknow and then onward to Khairabad today.. a journey to pay respects to my ancestors and learn more about my roots… 😊,” wrote Farhan Akhtar on Instagram.

On reaching Khairabad late Thursday evening, the actor tweeted,”Overwhelmed by the love of my extended family and the people of Khairabad.”

The Rock On 2 actor is the son of writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar. The actor’s great great grandfather, Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi from his father’s side, had been a renowned poet, philosopher and a religious scholar from Khairabad.

“Apparently, his great-great-grandfather was also a very important part of the revolt in 1857. He had died serving life imprisonment in cellular jail (aka Kala Pani) in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. While Farhan has heard stories about him from the elders of his family, he wished to find out more by personally visiting the place some day when he gets the chance to,” a source quoted in Hindustan Times.

Farhan is gearing up for the release of Lucknow Central, which has been directed by Ranjit Tiwari. Farhan had launched the new song of Lucknow Central, “Teen Kabootar”, in front of 4,000 prison inmates at the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune on the Independence Day.

Overwhelmed by the love of my extended family and the people of Khairabad .. pic.twitter.com/8B4gqMWSUU — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 17, 2017

Lucknow Central has been set against the backdrop of the central jail. Farhan’s character, Kishan Mohan Girhotra gets wrongfully put behind bars. He is then forced to adapt illicit means to escape from the jail.

The film is slated to release on September 15.

