Lucknow Central: Farhan Akhtar’s first look reminds us of someone we’ve seen before, see photo

Farhan Akhtar has shared the first look of his character from his film Lucknow Central. The actor is going to play the character of Kishan Mohan Girhotra, who is heading to jail. While the first look of the film has raised many questions about why Farhan’s character goes to jail, what is the story of Lucknow Central, one cannot avoid looking at the similarities between Farhan’s first look and Arjun Rampal’s first look from his next Daddy. While Lucknow Central, which is produced by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Daddy is a biopic on a gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli.

Set against the backdrop of a jail, Lucknow Central features Farhan as a prisoner who forms a band along with other jail inmates.

“It’s a strong, emotional and dramatic film about jail escape. It is also about dreams and aspirations, innocence and guilt. There is a lot of hope and it will make one believe in the human spirit. Farhan has given a great performance in the film,” the producer said.

Going by the concept, it is extremely similar to the recent announcement of YRF film Qaidi Band, which will launch Anya Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain. It seems after being inspired by the period of Emergency and women rights, the filmmakers are getting interested in stories behind the bars. The film was supposed to star Kriti Sanon but due to unavailability of dates, now Diana Penty will share the screen space with Farhan for the first time.

The film will release on September 15 this year.

