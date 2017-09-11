Only in Express

Lucknow Central: Farhan Akhtar-Diana Penty film receives rave reviews from Bollywood celebs

Hitting the theatres on September 15, Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty's Lucknow Central is making all kinds of news. And it looks like Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and others are already impressed with the Ranjit Tiwari film. Check out what they have to say!

Written by Shivangi Jalan | New Delhi | Published:September 11, 2017 12:39 pm
farhan akhtar, lucknow central, lucknow central poster, lucknow central farhan akhtar Lucknow Central: This Farhan Akhtar film is already taking Bollywood by storm. 
Lucknow Central starring Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty is all set to hit the screens on September 15. And looks like it has already taken Bollywood by storm with its pre-screening. B-town celebs like Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Haydari and Ashutosh Gowariker were seen at the event.

Taking to social media, Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon wrote, “Watched #LucknowCentral !!Love the film for its unusual concept that keeps u entertained with great performances!👌🏻👏🏻❤️love love the climax!” She also gave the team her best wishes and wrote, “Kudos to the team! Lots of love & luck @nikkhiladvani @FarOutAkhtar @DianaPenty @ranjit_tiwari 👏🏻👍🏻❤️ #LucknowCentral.”

Kriti’s co-star and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “#LucknowCentral is a great mix of music,fun &thrill. Fav scene is when @FarOutAkhtar walks in with the Bachchan film playing and the climax👌.”

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai tweeted, “Great team work,super performances,right intentions of #ranjittiwari & @nikkhiladvani helps u to describe #LucknowCentral @FarOutAkhtar.” In the words of Sophie Choudry, the film was all about “Thrill, emotion, music & a brilliant cast!! The climax will leave u cheering! All the best team #LucknowCentral @FarOutAkhtar @DianaPenty.”

Celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani also had good things to say. “Captivated! #LucknowCentral Whatta Movie!! ❤️🌟🌟🌟🌟✨ Take A Bow @FarOutAkhtar @RonitBoseRoy & entire cast and crew ❣️ @ManishaDRatnani 🙌🏼👏🏼👍🏼,” he wrote. Another Bollywood photographer Avinash Gowariker also tweeted, “#LucknowCentral! Unusual & gripping film with superb performances… enjoyed it👌👍 All the best to my friends🤘 @FarOutAkhtar @nikkhiladvani.”

Check out all the tweets here:

Check out the pictures from Lucknow Central’s screening:

farhan akhtar, lucknow central, lucknow central poster, lucknow central farhan akhtar, taapsee pannu farhan akhtar, lucknow central, lucknow central poster, lucknow central farhan akhtar, sachin tendulkar farhan akhtar, lucknow central, lucknow central poster, lucknow central farhan akhtar, ronit roy farhan akhtar, lucknow central, lucknow central poster, lucknow central farhan akhtar, ranjit tiwari farhan akhtar, lucknow central, lucknow central poster, lucknow central farhan akhtar, kriti sanon farhan akhtar, lucknow central, lucknow central poster, lucknow central farhan akhtar farhan akhtar, lucknow central, lucknow central poster, lucknow central farhan akhtar, dia mirza farhan akhtar, lucknow central, lucknow central poster, lucknow central farhan akhtar, david dhawan farhan akhtar, lucknow central, lucknow central poster, lucknow central farhan akhtar, aditi rao haydari

Helmed by director Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central explores the story of jail inmates who under the disguise of working together for a band performance, plan their secret escape.

