Lucknow Central: Diana Penty bags lead role opposite Farhan Akhtar after Kriti Sanon backs out

Actor Diana Penty has replaced Kriti Sanon in Farhan Akhtar-starrer Lucknow Central, which is being produced by Nikhil Advani. Earlier, Kriti was supposed to play the lead role in the film that will see Farhan in the role of a prisoner. Owing to date issues, the young actor had to let go of the project. Since then, there had been rumours of Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher replacing her.

All the rumours are now put to rest as Diana revealed in a statement about her involvement with the project. “I had a meeting with Nikhil Advani and when he told me about Lucknow Central in a brief, it immediately piqued my interest. The next day I met Ranjit (Tiwari, the director) for a full narration of the film and was convinced that this is a story I wanted to be part of. We did a reading the day after. Before I knew it, I had landed the role and was shooting for the look test,” she said.

The Happy Bhaag Jayegi actor will be seen playing an NGO worker in the movie, which is being directed by debutant Ranjit Tiwari. This is the first time that Diana will share screen space with Farhan.

Talking about her first meeting with the Rock On 2 actor, Diana said, “I met Farhan for the first time when we were shooting the look test for Lucknow Central and then when the whole cast came together for a few readings. I have always had great respect for him as an actor, director, writer, musician and producer.”

Lucknow Central is inspired by a true story of convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the Lucknow Central Jail, who start a band and discover pride, self confidence and a reason to wake up every morning.

