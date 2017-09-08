EXCLUSIVE | Lucknow Central actor Deepak Dobriyal: I don’t feel bad if I don’t win an award

Deepak Dobriyal is one of those actors who hails from a non-filmy background. Deepak Dobriyal is one of those actors who hails from a non-filmy background.

For those of you who are having a hard time trying to recall where you last saw Deepak Dobriyal, he is the actor without whom Hindi Medium, Tanu Weds Manu and now Lucknow Central would have been incomplete. During an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about his upcoming film Lucknow Central, his struggle and more. Recently on the show Aap Ki Adalat, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut openly thrashed the concept of private award shows that take place in the industry. On asking him about his opinion on award shows, the actor said, “I don’t feel bad if I don’t win an award rather I find it very funny. I ask myself, what is happening? Even if I don’t receive any awards, I will continue working in the industry. It’s not like your work will be different or you will change.”

After working with Irrfan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and now Farhan Akhtar in Lucknow Central, we asked him if he has any personal wish-list of stars he would want to work with. But to him films isn’t all about star cast. “I have no such dreams of sharing the screen with some great actor. Also, it doesn’t matter who you are sharing the screen with. What matters is your body of work, the script.”

Deepak Dobriyal is one of the actors who hails from a non-filmy background. His parents weren’t really supportive about the idea of him joining the industry since they never thought of it as some kind of a stable job. “My parents weren’t totally supportive of the idea of me becoming an actor. You see it was almost impossible for them to believe that acting can also be a job,” he said. Eventually though, his father and brother, who stay in Delhi now made peace with it.

Before making his debut in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Omkara, Deepak Dobriyal used to work at the theatres for nearly seven long years. He later shifted to Mumbai. Although he officially started his career with Maqbool, he personally believes that his career started with Omkara, where his character had more prominence. In Lucknow Central he will be playing a Bengali prisoner.