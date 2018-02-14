Loveratri first look: Salman Khan treats fans to Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain’s love-soaked avatar

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will make their Bollywood debut with Loveratri. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will make their Bollywood debut with Loveratri.

Salman Khan had a surprise for his legions of fans on Valentine’s Day. No, the Dabangg Khan didn’t share his first look from Race 3 or announce a new film. On Wednesday morning, Salman shared the first poster of his home production Loveratri starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Sharing the poster on his social media handles, Salman Khan wrote, “Yeh Valentines Day par wishing everyone #Loveratri.” Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, Loveratri is a romantic drama set around the festival of Navratri. In the poster, we see Aayush and Warina striking a romantic pose with the dandiya sticks in their hands. Staying true to the flavours of love, the poster has shades of red on it. Also, this fresh on-screen Bollywood jodi looks promising. Aayush also posted the poster with the caption, “Aaaaand it’s here!! Check out the poster of #loveratri.. Humbled, happy and excited to share it with you 🙂🙏🏻”.

Aayush’s wife and Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma also took to her Instagram account to reveal the first look of Aayush and Warina in Loveratri. She captioned it as, “The most special Valentine’s Day ever, feeling truly blessed @aaysharma thank you @beingsalmankhan All the best to the #loveratri team @abhiraj88 @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial.” Loveratri also marks the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala who has worked as an assistant director on Salman Khan’s 2016 hit film Sultan.

Priyanka Chopra was all praises for the poster as she tweeted, “Love the poster of #Loveratri @aaysharma all the very best. Love always ❤@BeingSalmanKhan @khanarpita.”

After Salman introduced Warina with a quirky tweet which read, “Mujhe Ladki Mil Gai hai,” the new kid on the block became the talk of the town. She along with Aayush invited paparazzi’s attention as she attended ‘garba’ classes.

The romantic drama will have AAayush playing a Gujarati boy and Warina will essay the role of a ballet dancer. A source close to indianexpress.com divulged details about Loveratri. “As of now, no cameo by Salman Khan has been planned but the team is thinking of adding something later. The shoot of Loveratri begins in Baroda by the end of this month. After Baroda, the cast and crew of the film will move to London and then Mumbai,” said the source.

For those who don’t know Warina, she is an actor-model who has been associated with several ad campaigns, the most popular being a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial. She has trained at the New York Film Academy according to her Instagram account. The debutant has gained popularity on Twitter after joining the cast of Loveratri. She too shared the poster of her Bollywood debut and wrote, “Celebrate love with the poster of #Loveratri …. This is truly very very special! A big thank you to everyone who made this happen ❤❤ @SKFilmsOfficial @aaysharma.”

Celebrate love with the poster of #Loveratri …. This is truly very very special! A big thank you to everyone who made this happen ❤❤ @SKFilmsOfficial @aaysharma http://t.co/14l8fiRWow — Warina Hussain (@Warina_Hussain) February 14, 2018

Loveratri releases on September 21, 2018.

