Lot of judgments made about Salman Khan: Daisy Shah

Actor Daisy Shah, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the film Jai Ho, says people make a lot of judgments about the superstar.

Daisy, who walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Amit GT at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, says that Salman is a brilliant co-star and a friend.

Talking about him, Daisy told IANS: “There are a lot of judgements made towards Salman Khan, like ‘oh, he’s like this, oh, he’s like that’, but you really don’t know the person until and unless you know the person in person.”

The actress says she was also under the impression that Salman might be “moody and snap at you”.

“But after knowing him, he’s not that kind of person at all,” she said.

Asked if she is keen to the share screen space with the Dabangg star again, Daisy said: “My fingers are always crossed for that but what is supposed to happen will happen eventually. So let’s see.”

Daisy Shah had earlier said that she has to think 10 times before talking to her Jai Ho co-star Salman Khan.

“I have to think 10 times before I could open my mouth to say something. Meeting Salman for the first time was my fan moment. He is very endearing… he looks super hot in everything,” she said earlier.

“I have always been a big fan of Salman… whenever I see him or meet him. I choke,” Daisy had added.