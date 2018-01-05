LOOSE LIPS: Which A-list actor’s wife is giving his friends nightmares with her wannabe act?

Even our married actresses don’t hog limelight the way this wifey does. Even our married actresses don’t hog limelight the way this wifey does.

Hello lovelies, hope the start to 2018 has been a great one. Well, Bollywood surely celebrated the New Year with swag. Be it travelling around the globe for some or hosting great parties, they had fun with their near and dear ones. So now that most are back to business and so are we with a scoop straight from the famous by lanes of bollyhub.

So this popular actor’s wife is not a typical filmy wife. But she is trying hard to become part of the filmy gang. From hanging out with her husband’s celebrity pals to his co-stars, she wants to be in the limelight all the time. Even our married actresses don’t hog limelight the way this wifey does. One of her friends from the film circuit was heard grumbling about the star wife’s antics and how ‘wannabe’ her behaviour is at social dos and events. In fact, many of the actor’s friends have expressed similar thoughts about his wife’s limelight hogging mannerisms and being in tabloids for all the wrong reasons. In fact, we have come to know from one of the staff members that the star wife has kept a paparazzi photographer on retainer to click her pictures while she steps out of her gym or home.

Now that’s seriously taking it a notch higher we say! Somebody, please explain her the meaning of Paparazzi photographer dammit! And obviously, all this is not going down too well with the actor who has always maintained a safe distance from being extra social. He is not a party freak. He rather loves to spend time with close friends indoors. But the young wife has an absolutely opposite persona than our star boy. Though the actor has subtly explained his issue to the wife a few days back, we haven’t really seen much change. We hope with the New Year she too makes amends in her wannabe behaviour that will provide much respite to the actor after his films do some great business. If you can guess who is this star wife then hurry and leave your views in the comment box below! Until next time ciao darlings!

