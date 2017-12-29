LOOSE LIPS: Guess which actor is having nightmares because of his upcoming film?

An A-list actor is worried about his upcoming period action drama. An A-list actor is worried about his upcoming period action drama.

Hello Lovelies. Hopefully, all your planning and shopping for New Year’s party is done. The Bollywood gangs are also planning parties and vacations to welcome the New Year on a high note. Well, it’s not that our folks from Bollyland need any occasion to be in high spirits. They party hard whenever not busy working. One thing we are sure is that they really live by the song by Rapper Wiz Khalifa ‘work hard party hard’. So coming to business, that is to end this year on a gossipy note and here’s the last one for 2017.

So this A-list actor, who is also known for his acting prowess, is a bit down these days and there are two reasons for it. This we have learned from his close buddy. Both of which are related to his next film that was announced with a big bang, but after that everything didn’t go down so well for our man. So the problem began, as his upcoming project is period action drama revolving around a certain community’s famous warrior. Now already another film of similar nature has been in release tussle for months. So the actor is scared to proceed with the shooting anytime soon until the fate of an earlier film is decided. As our actor is also a producer himself, he doesn’t want this project to be in any release issues.

Now coming to the second issue which is also with the same project. Apart from our actor being one of the producer, the other Mr. Moneybags who came on board is not sure of the film’s director’s success rate and hence is finding it difficult to go on to invest his moolah only on actor’s credibility and standing. As just a few months back, another superstar’s (also considered every producer’s dream as he can break box office records) film too bombed, as the content didn’t entice the audiences. So this producer is dilly-dallying for now.

Looks like our action star really needs a great start in 2018 to make this project work both money and release wise. All we can do is wish him all the luck, as the actor has been a great entertainer for more than 2 decades. Well, have you guessed which actor and his upcoming film we are talking about? Then do share your views with us in the comment section below. And wish all my darlings a very happy new year. See you in 2018 with loads of gossip from your favourite land – Bollyland. Ciao!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App