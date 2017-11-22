LOOSE LIPS: Actor gets barred from promotions, his co-stars don’t see eye-to-eye

When we sat down with some close buddies of the handsome actor, we learned that he was strictly asked not to be part of any movie related promotions and media interactions. When we sat down with some close buddies of the handsome actor, we learned that he was strictly asked not to be part of any movie related promotions and media interactions.

So, we are back after some snooping around. We have figured what is keeping this rising superstar from promoting his own upcoming film. Our well-placed sources decided to spill some beans after two glasses of wine. Well, the film is very much touted as one of the biggest releases of the year. While the star cast is amazing, people from the beginning have wanted this ‘eye candy’ actor to take center stage, but no he was nowhere in sight when the promotions began. Knowing the fact that the actor has a huge fanbase, it was expected of him to make some appearances at least in one of the events or promotional shows but to our amazement, he was underground.

When we sat down with some close buddies of the handsome actor, we learned that he was strictly asked not to be part of any movie related promotions and media interactions. This was something the filmmaker himself told the actor as one of his earlier interviews with a daily had caused quite a stir. Hence, he was barred from promoting this movie till the filmmaker’s next order. We also hear that the actor who is very fond of the filmmaker hasn’t quite liked this decision and is often shuttling between one friend to other to spend time over drinks to forget this glum phase.

While the upcoming movie has no dearth of drama off screen, we also learned that the other leading pair is also not very pally with each other. In fact, the actors were to promote the film in one of the middle eastern cities, but the female lead refused to promote the film with the co-star so much so that they had to eventually re-schedule the plan for a later date. Seems like the problems with the movie or its star cast and filmmaker is far from over. But all we can assure you before signing off for today is that you shall not miss any gossips from the Bollywood Belleville! Ciao lovelies!

