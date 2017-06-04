London Bridge attack: Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela and others are saddened and shocked

Actors Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela offer condolences to the victims of the London Bridge Attack. Actors Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela offer condolences to the victims of the London Bridge Attack.

Actors Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aryan, Shraddha Kapoor and many others are shocked by the terror attacks in London. About 40 people were injured as a result of this particular incident that took place at the London Bridge on Saturday night. People from across the world have taken to social media to vent their anger and offer prayers to the victims. Indian actors also took to their official Twitter handles to express their thoughts about the same.

Anushka, who is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film and Aanand L Rai’s next project – both alongside Shah Rukh Khan, tweeted, “What has this world come to become? Saddened to hear about the #LondonAttacks. Thoughts and prayers with victims & families!”

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the romantic film Half Girlfriend opposite Arjun Kapoor also tweeted, “Praying…..for these acts of terror to stop…for love and peace to spread….Devastated & heartbroken hearing about the #LondonAttacks.”

Actor Kartik Aryan, who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Guest Iin London expressed his frustration and said, “Sad to hear about #LondonAttacks When will these COWARDLY ACTS STOP”

Urvashi Rautela also prayed for the victims of the attack and tweeted, “Sending love and as much positivity as I can muster to all the good people this morning… #LondonAttacks.”

Rakul Preet, the actor who will be starring alongside Mahesh Babu in AR Murugadoss’ Spyder wrote, “No good can happen to people who take lives of innocent people ! #LondonAttacks #whatshappening to this world !”

The latest attack comes after pop singer Ariana Grande’s concert terror strike. The singer also took to Twitter to write about the London Bridge attack and said, “Praying for London ♡”

