Logan: After Hugh Jackman, Shah Rukh Khan is already prepping to play Wolverine

Just a few days back, Logan star Hugh Jackman announced he would like Shah Rukh Khan to continue with the character of Wolverine. It seems Jackman couldn’t have found a better choice for passing his X-Men legacy after proudly owning it for the past 17 years. We too agreed with the Hollywood actor as it would be interesting to see the King of Romance as a mutant Wolverine with retractable claws in his hands.

During the promotions for Nolan, Jackman was asked who he wants to continue the series of Wolverine after him. Jackman said, “I think I will be fine with it. I hope other people play it. Maybe Shah Rukh Khan can play it.”

But what does King Khan has to say about it? Well, Shah Rukh first wants to work on getting hair on his chest and then play the iconic character in the X-Men series. Replying to a tweet from a fan which said why she wants Shah Rukh to play Wolverine, the Raees actor tweeted, “Hair on the chest lady…need hair on the chest!! Working on it, though. Love Hugh & Wolverine.”

Jackman’s swansong as Wolverine, Logan, is being applauded. The film is the third stand-alone Wolverine movie in the comic superhero franchise, which has had various sequels and new casts since Jackman first played Wolverine/Logan in X-Men, alongside Patrick Stewart’s wheelchair-bound Professor Xavier. Logan is a gritty, dark, and a deeply satisfying conclusion for fans who’ve followed the clawed character through Jackman’s past eight movie outings with the X-Men and alone as Wolverine.

Meanwhile, the actor is celebrating Raees’ success which has minted over Rs 100 crores in just six days of its release. Shah Rukh will be next seen playing a dwarf in Anand L Rai’s film. Talking about his big project the Raanjhana director said, “When an actor like Shah Rukh is there, it is bound to do something with romance. I don’t want to reveal the story. For now, I am keeping it to myself only. Hopefully, I can bring a great story for the audience. Let me save the suspense for you.”

