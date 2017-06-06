Lisa Haydon’s son Zack is warlmy wrapped in her arms. Is she breaking yet another Bollywood norm? See photo

Lisa Haydon carries her little boy, Zack with much care as he takes a nap in her arms. Lisa Haydon carries her little boy, Zack with much care as he takes a nap in her arms.

Lisa Haydon has been creating a wave on internet ever since she announced her pregnancy to her fans. While sharing the news, the Queen actor took to Instagram and posted a bikini picture as she flaunted her baby bump. Lisa kept her followers on social media intrigued with pics of embracing her baby bump and broke the cliched idea around staying behind the curtains during pregnancy. And now it seems Lisa will soon break another norm of the industry, that of keeping their newborns under wraps for a long time. Lisa has gone all open about her newborn son Zack.

Lisa got blessed with a beautiful baby boy on May 17. Unlike other Bollywood stars, the actor seems to be having no qualms about introducing her little star to the world. A few days back we saw adorable Zack in a complete gentleman look with his hands folded and a bow tie. Though his face was not visible in the picture, we still could not take our eyes off from the little one.

Now, we are seeing the toddler warmly wrapped in his mother’s arms taking a nap. Isn’t it cute? Lisa shared this picture of herself holding Zack on her Instagram story. This is the first time that we got a glimpse of her munchkin’s adorable face. We hope we get to see a fuller image of Zack soon.

Lisa had shared the news about Zack’s birth on her Instagram by posting a family picture and captioned it, “Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017.” In the picture, Lisa’s husband Dino Lalvani looked all excited to welcome his first child in the world.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd