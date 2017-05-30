Lisa Haydon’s son Zack is a cute gentleman. See his first photo here

Lisa Haydon shared the first glimpse of her baby boy Zack Lalvani. Lisa Haydon shared the first glimpse of her baby boy Zack Lalvani.

Lisa Haydon gave birth to a baby boy on May 17 and named him Zack Lalvani. The actor shared the first glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram today and captioned the picture, “ll my heart.” Even though the picture doesn’t have the full face of the baby, Zack is cute. Going by the picture, one can see Zack folding his hands and wearing a bow tie. Lisa earlier shared the picture of her family with a newborn baby and captioned it as, “Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017.”

The actor who has worked in films like Queen and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil kept her fans updated with her pregnancy details. From sharing pictures of her baby bump to hanging out with her friends during pregnancy, Lisa made sure that she makes a statement with her looks during her pregnancy. The actor was also featured on a mag cover and looked stunning. She shared the picture and captioned it as, “Thank you team Elle for putting me on your body issue cover.. morphing into the most exciting shape of my life!! This is my favourite cover till date because my 🐣 made it on as well. So many fun memories with you guys❤️ @malini_banerji @elleindiaofficial @farrokhchothia @namratasoni #thebodyissue #andthenwestretch.”

Lisa who was born in Chennai has lived abroad most of her life. Before starting her career as a model in Mumbai, Lisa had stayed in the US and Australia. She has also judged a lot of TV reality shows. But Lisa’s popularity rose after she was featured in Kangana Ranaut’s Queen. Her small but significant appearance in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also got her a lot of accolades.

