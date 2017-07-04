Lisa Haydon shares a romantic moment with her husband, and her post-pregnancy look is to die for. See photos

Lisa Hayden shared a couple of lovely photographs from the ongoing Paris fashion week. Lisa Hayden shared a couple of lovely photographs from the ongoing Paris fashion week.

Lisa Haydon painted the town red with her glittering appearance at Paris Haute Couture 2017. The actor-model who recently delivered a baby boy nailed her look in a red hot gown. We have to say that Lisa quickly shed her extra kilos and her post-pregnancy look is to die for. While other working mothers take months to do that, Lisa got into a perfect shape quite quickly. Lisa chose Alexander Vauthier dress with a thigh-high slit for the evening. Lisa shared a couple of photographs from the evening on her Instagram and these pictures are stunning. One picture suggests that Lisa’s husband also accompanied her to the fashion show. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star posted a romantic post.

A few days ago, the Queen actor also shared a cute picture of her baby boy Zack Lalvani on Instagram. In a recent interview with an entertainment website, Lisa expressed the joy of being a mother. “Life has not changed much after marriage. I went straight back to work. But I guess changes come after having a baby, not after marriage, especially if you are married to the right person who understands your lifestyle and profession. I think I was married to my husband in mind before it happened officially. When you fall in love, you make a commitment to each other. It’s all about that,” Lisa told IANS.

Lisa was at the peak of her career with the success of her recent Bollywood films including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Queen. When asked if she had any apprehensions of being in a committed relationship, given the huge success that she got, Lisa said,”Oh no. Not at all. For me, life is nothing without love… and family is the most important thing for me. Everything else is a bonus. Yes, I am passionate about my work but my success is meaningless without my loved ones, my family and my husband. They are my priority”.

