Lisa Haydon shared her newborn son Zack Lalvani’s little behind and it is the cutest thing today. See photo

Lisa Haydon is new mommy of B-town. Her pictures on her Instagram account with her baby Zack Lalvani are as adorable as sizzling. Lisa has been making headlines ever since she announced her pregnancy flaunting her baby bump in a bikini, followed by many others photos. This Queen actor got blessed with a beautiful baby boy on May 17 and she has now shared a new click, which is the fourth photograph of her newborn.

Lisa keeps her followers on social media intrigued with her sexy photoshoot pictures every now and then. But now, along with her, even her son is capturing out attention. In the latest pictures of Lisa’s son Zack Lalvani we can see him enjoying a nap but his face is not clear, just like his previous pictures shared by Lisa. We saw the toddler warmly wrapped in his mother’s arms taking a nap in the previous one, while the one she shared before that had Zack dressed as a complete gentleman with his hands folded and a bow tie.

Though his face was not visible in these pictures, we still could not take our eyes off the little one. Unlike other Bollywood stars, Lisa seems to be having no qualms about introducing her little star to the world. Lisa had shared the news about Zack’s birth on her Instagram by posting a picture holding him, with her husband Dino Lalvani by her side, and captioned it, “Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017.”

This yummy mommy has also worked in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aisha, The Shaukeens and Housefull 3. She had kept her fans updated about her pregnancy details all through.

From sharing pictures of her baby bump to hanging out with her friends during pregnancy, Lisa made sure she broke stereotypes and made a statement about her pregnancy. The actor was also featured on a magazine cover and looked stunning.

