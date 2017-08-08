Lisa Haydon promotes breastfeeding by sharing this beautiful picture with son Zack

Lisa Haydon promotes breastfeeding on her Instagram account. Lisa Haydon promotes breastfeeding on her Instagram account.

Lisa Haydon broke the stereotype about staying behind the curtains during pregnancy when she announced her impending motherhood to fans on social media while posing in a bikini. And when her son Zack came to the world in May, she again ditched a Bollywood norm of hiding their little ones. She herself posted pictures of her bundle of joy on Instagram.

Post-pregnancy, fans wondered how Queen actor Lisa Haydon got back into her perfect figure within a few weeks of delivering a baby boy. But now Lisa has answered all the queries of her fans by sharing a beautiful picture on her social media account. In the picture where she is seen breastfeeding Zack, the actor is promoting the need of breastfeeding a new born and its benefits for a new mother.

Captioning the photo, Lisa wrote, “I’ve gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son… esp to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as it’s World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challenging+time consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it’s such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek.” World Breastfeeding Week began on August 1 and ends on August 7.

Lisa was last seen on the silver screen in Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was also applauded for playing Kangana Ranaut’s carefree and free-spirited friend in Vikas Bahl’s superhit Queen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd