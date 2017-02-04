Lisa Haydon’s pregnancy is keeping her in a happy holiday mood, see pics

Lisa Haydon Lisa Haydon

Model-turned-actor Lisa Haydon is holidaying with her friends. Lisa is expecting and can’t hide her happiness at the moment. The actor shared some lovely pictures from her recent getaway on Instagram. We must say, these pictures are overloaded with hotness. A few days ago, the leggy beauty revealed about her pregnancy by sharing a picture in a swimsuit, looking at her baby bump. She wrote with the image, “Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞.” Now, this is what we call sharing the news with style.”

The actor got married to beau Dino Lalvani in a hush-hush ceremony in October 2016. Even then, she had taken to social media to share the happy news. Dino is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani. Just a few days ago, we saw Lisa posing on a magazine cover with Hrithik Roshan and it was hard to decide who looked hotter and fitter. Even in the Instagram image, announcing her pregnancy, Lisa looked is looking extremely fit and the telltale bump is the only giveaway.

The Chennai-born actress has stayed abroad most of her life. She had lived in Australia and the US before coming down to Mumbai to build a career in modelling, which then translated into Bollywood. She won accolades for her role in Queen and was last seen in a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Lisa recently turned 30.

Lisa is currently seen in a web series by Bindaas channel titled – The Trip. The show is about a bride, played by Masaan fame actor Shweta Tripathi, who goes on a road trip with her best friends played by Lisa, Mallika Dua and Sapna Pabbi. Lisa is on a break from films at present.

