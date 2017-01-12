Lisa Haydon posts bikini photo to announce pregnancy, see pic

Lisa Haydon has announced her pregnancy and she has shared it with a photo on her Instagram account. Lisa Haydon has announced her pregnancy and she has shared it with a photo on her Instagram account.

After her whirlwind but dreamy wedding, Lisa Haydon has announced her pregnancy and she has shared it with a photo on her Instagram account. The leggy beauty shared a picture of herself in a swimsuit, looking at her baby bump. She wrote with the image, “Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞.” Now, this is what we call sharing the news with style!

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor got married to beau Dino Lalvani in a hush-hush ceremony in October 2016. Even then, she had taken to social media to share the happy news. Dino is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani.

See Lisa Haydon’s post in bikini announcing her pregnancy:

Just a few days ago, we saw Lisa posing on a magazine cover with Hrithik Roshan and it was hard to decide who looked hotter and fitter. Even in her Instagram image announcing her pregnancy, Lisa is looking extremely fit and the tell-tale bump is the only giveaway.

The Chennai-born actress has lived abroad most of her life. She had lived in Australia and the US before she came to Mumbai to build a career in modelling, which then translated into Bollywood. She won kudos for her role in Queen and Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where she had a cameo. The actor recently turned 30.

Check Lisa Haydon, Dino Lalvani wedding pics:

She is at present working in a web series by Bindaas channel, The Trip. The show is about a bride, played by Masaan fame actor Shweta Tripathi, who goes on a road trip with her best friends played by Mallika Dua and Sapna Pabbi. Lisa doesn’t have any film commitments at present.

