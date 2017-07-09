Lisa Haydon and son Zack are out for a walk and we can’t stop gushing over the little munchkin. See photo

Lisa Haydon with her baby boy Zack looks adorable. Lisa Haydon with her baby boy Zack looks adorable.

Embracing motherhood in style, new mommy on the block, Lisa Haydon is making heads turn with her newest picture of baby Zack Lavlani in her arms. Sharing the adorable photograph Lisa also wrote a heartfelt caption, “no greater satisfaction than being your mom my precious. @artipoppe”

Though Zack’s face is not visible in the picture, we still can’t take our eyes off this little munchkin. And unlike other Bollywood stars, Lisa seems to have no qualms about introducing her little star to the world and is having the time of her life embracing motherhood. She has constantly been sharing candid moments from her everyday life with Zack on social media. Just like this photo where she seems her natural self and even the carrier seems to be a really comfortable one.

Lisa had even announced her pregnancy with some bikini pictures flaunting her baby bump and they were an instant hit on social media. She also shared the news about Zack’s birth on her Instagram by posting a picture holding him, with her husband Dino Lalvani by her side, and captioned it, “Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017.” Last year in October Lisa stunned almost everybody as she got hitched to beau Dino in a hush-hush ceremony. It was only after Lisa shared her wedding pictures on her official handle that the news of her marriage broke out. Lisa was last seen on the silver screen in the Karan Johar film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

From sharing bikini pictures of her baby bump to hanging out with her friends during pregnancy, Lisa made sure she broke stereotypes with subtlety and style. The actor was also seen in Aisha and also garnered praises as she played Kangana Ranaut’s carefree and free-spirited friend in Vikas Bahl’s superhit Queen.

