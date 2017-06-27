Lipstick Under My Burkha trailer: Prakash Jha film sets fire to women’s desires. Will it burnt the society? Watch video

Lipstick Under My Burkha is set to release in India on July 21. Lipstick Under My Burkha is set to release in India on July 21.

To all those who feared to certify Lipstick Under My Burkha calling it ‘lady oriented’ and sexually explosive for projecting women’s desires, the film’s trailer is tailor-made as a slap on their faces. Lipstick Under My Burkha trailer is out and it’s a celebration of women who have so far crushed their desires in a patriarchal society. The trailer also shuns those who tried to silent the voices of women involved in the making of this film, who tried to fearlessly expression their desires while refusing to abide by the rules. it begins with the war they have been fighting to get their voices heard. After much struggle with the Censor Board, the film is finally releasing, but it still hasn’t received a certificate which allows it for television broadcast.

The trailer begins with four women and their stories behind the veil they wear for the society. Lipstick Under My Burkha stands as a strong reference to how women are treated in general. While men can use them as an object of pleasure, if women try to do the same, they are called names. There is a sequence in film where actor Aahana Kumra is caught red handed while being into the act with her wedding photographer. While the mother is agitated, the girl says, “You only wanted me to get into an arranged married”.

In another scene, we see Ratna Pathak Shah, an elderly woman, being bashed for reading porn magazines and exchanging sexual notes. And as the trailer comes to an end, we as viewers are left with one question – how can the desires of a woman do any bad to the society and why are men so scared?

Using sex and desires as its basic plot, Lipstick Under My Burkha focuses on how the freedom of women is still a far fetched dream in India. The film, which has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, also stars Konkona Sensharma and Plabita Borthakur, Sushant Singh and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi. it is set to release on July 21.

