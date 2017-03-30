Lipstick Under My Burkha to open New York Indian Film Festival

Lipstick Under My Burkha has been denied certificate by CBFC. Lipstick Under My Burkha has been denied certificate by CBFC.

Lipstick Under My Burkha has been mired in controversies ever since the release of the film in India was put on hold by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for being too ‘lady oriented’ and voicing sexual desires of women coming from different walks of life and religions. However, the film is doing the rounds of film festival and garnering rave reviews. In fact, according to a Variety report, the film will open New York Indian Film Festival on April 30 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, followed by a fundraising gala.

The festival would showcase around 44 documentary, feature and short films not only Hindi and English but also Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati languages. All four South Asian countries: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have submitted their films in each category. Apart from Alankrita Shrivastava directorial film, Konkana Sen Sharma’s directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj, will also be featured in the festival. Interestingly, Konkana is one of the actors in Lipstick Under My Burkhaa.

In a recent interview, Konkana expressed that by not certifying the film, CBFC has clearly stated that feminism makes them uncomfortable, “I feel they (board) have been honest in stating that feminism makes them uncomfortable, the female point of view, the female gaze makes them uncomfortable. They have just stated this clearly.” New York Indian Film Festival will also pay tributes to the late Om Puri and Satyajit Ray.

The festival, which begins on April 30, would go on till May 7 of this year.

